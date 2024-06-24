Christian Pulisic buries Team USA’s first Copa América goal with gorgeous strike vs Bolivia

Team USA was looking to make a quick statement to start their Copa América match against Bolivia, and it came off the foot of Christian Pulisic.

The U.S. men’s national team got off to a hot start in their group stage play as Pulisic found the back of the net with just over two minutes into their opening match on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The U.S. found set up for a corner kick at 2:17 into the match, and Pulisic made a short pass to Timothy Weah to run a two-man game into Bolivia’s 18-yard box instead of kicking one toward the net.

Weah dropped a pass to Pulisic, and instead of a cross, the AC Milan midfielder took a strike toward the net with some right-to-left spin on the ball.

The shot was the perfect height to get over Bolivia’s goalkeeper, who got a fingertip on the ball but couldn’t alter the shot enough for the save.

The ball hit the crossbar and dropped right into the side of the net, creating a quick 1-0 lead for the United States.

Pulisic turned around and found his teammates at the U.S. bench as AT&T Stadium went into a frenzy.

It was Pulisic’s 30th international goal of his career, and he would add his 16th assist on Folarin Balogun’s late first-half goal to make it 2-0.

The U.S. is looking to assert its dominance in Group C, which includes Panama and Uruguay.

Pulisic is one of the players head coach Gregg Berhalter is leaning on with his veteran presence and knack for creating offense to win matches early, and the Pennsylvania native is already making an impact in this tournament.

