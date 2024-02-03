Christian McCaffrey’s mom says she’s boycotting Taylor Swift songs ahead of Super Bowl: ‘She’s dead to us’

Taylor Swift is Public Enemy No. 1 in the Bay Area.

In case you live under a rock, Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and on February 11, the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.

Ironically, Swift even got one of her viral gameday outfits from Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle, But now, the Niners and Swift are full-on rivals.

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of Niners running back Christian, is a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” but she’s putting her fandom on pause for a bit.

In fact, she says the entire family is “boycotting” the pop star.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days,” Lisa said on Olivia Culpo’s podcast, “Your Mom.”

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs.”

McCaffrey admits it will not be an easy task, “because I have her on my running playlist and everything.”

“But if she pops up on the radio station . . . nope. She’s dead to us this week,” says Momma McCaffrey.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, Philly radio station Q102 refused to play any Swift songs until after that game was over.

“This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” show host Buster said.

“There’s only one Swift-and-Kelce duo we care about here in the ‘City of Brotherly Love,'” said host Bex, referring to Travis’ brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and running back D’Andre Swift. The Eagles won that game, 21-17.

The boycott could turn awkward if the two run into each other though. Culpo bought Lisa a suite for the Super Bowl as a birthday gift, and Swift is expected to be in one for the game, fresh off a concert in Tokyo the night prior.

The Super Bowl will kick off next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

Kansas City will be aiming for their third title in the last five seasons, while San Francisco has not won the Lombardi Trophy since the 1994 season.

