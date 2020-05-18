Christian McCaffrey reveals pitch to Panthers that landed big contract extension

Christian McCaffrey signed the richest contract for a running back in NFL history during the offseason and revealed the pitch that helped him get the big deal.

McCaffrey signed a four-year deal, $64 million deal with the Carolina Panthers after establishing himself as a premier running back in the league. He told the Panthers that they should want a running back who can do it all, not just run or catch.

“You want to hire someone who speaks three languages great rather than one language good,” McCaffrey told USA Today on Friday. “I felt like I could do that on the football field.”

McCaffrey is the only player in NFL history with 2,500 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards in his first three seasons.

He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 303 total receptions — which is the second-most ever by a running back and he’s only one of three players in league history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

He is going to be the centerpiece of the franchise for years to come, taking over for Cam Newton who had been the face of the franchise since 2011 before the team cut him earlier this year.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was previously the highest-paid at the position; a 14.5 million-per-year deal that was signed last year.