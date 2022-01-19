Christian Dvorak scores 2, Sam Montembeault saves 48, Montreal tops Dallas

Christian Dvorak scored twice, Sam Montembeault made a career-high 48 saves for his second win of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 Tuesday night for their third road win.

Dvorak and Michael Pezzetta scored 22 seconds apart in the second period, and Tyler Toffoli, Dvorak and Josh Anderson beat Jake Oettinger three times in 3:15 for a 5-2 lead early in the third. Braden Holtby replaced Oettinger after Anderson’s goal at 4:18.

“It’s nice to get the first goal and kind of ride the momentum from there,” Canadiens center Nick Suzuki said. He had two assists and leads Montreal with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) this season.

“We scored five goals, but Monty played unbelievable. He had some huge save that probably won the game for us.”

Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which never led. The Stars have been outscored 15-5 during a three-game losing streak.

Montreal fell one short of its highest number of goals in a game this season. The Canadiens’ last game with six goals was Nov. 27 at Pittsburgh, which also had been their most recent road win. Montreal is 3-15-4 on the road.

Dallas fell to 14-4-1 at home. The Stars outshot the Canadiens 51-22.

Oettinger allowed a career-high five goals, with 14 saves.

“My job is to make those saves when our team gives up chances,” the goalie said.

With the score 2-1 late in the second period, the Stars appeared to tie it when Michael Raffl had a short-handed breakaway. Montembeault didn’t stop the shot, but he fell backward onto the puck, which was lodged under his back and could have crossed the goal line. A video replay was inconclusive, so there was no goal.

Anderson’s goal initially was ruled no goal, but replay showed the net was not dislodged until after the puck crossed the line. He now has the team lead with eight goals.

Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme huddled with Suzuki before the game.

“I said I would do everything I can,” Suzuki said. “I knew I needed to do better.”

Ducharme added, “We want to bring the young players to full potential, and (Suzuki’s) one of those guys.”

The teams scuffled with 7:47 to play in the game after sticks and gloves fell all around the faceoff circle. Montreal was assessed 25 penalty minutes and the Stars received 12. Seguin and the Canadiens’ Anderson and and Jonathan Drouin had misconduct penalties.

“I don’t know if there will be suspensions,” Ducharme said. “I told the ref they were not even trying to win the faceoff.”

Seguin didn’t address his misconduct penalty.

“We had a chances but we also gave up five,” he said. “Those opportunities wasted could come back to bite you at the end of the year.”

Montreal’s 29th-ranked penalty kill held off the Stars on the first six of their power plays before Pavelski scored with six skaters for Dallas. The Stars entered the game second on the power play at home (30.8%).

NOTES: Toffoli also assisted on Dvorak’s first goal. Toffoli had missed 11 games dating to Dec. 4 because of a hand injury. … Dallas D Esa Lindell played in his 400th NHL game in seven seasons, all with the Stars. … On Texas Rangers Night, former Rangers infielder Michael Young, currently a special assistant to general manager Chris Young, dropped the ceremonial puck.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Play third game on a five-game trip Thursday at Vegas.

Stars: Begin a six-day, four-game trip Thursday at Buffalo in the first of two back-to-backs.