Christen Harper, who is engaged to NFL star Jared Goff, recalls moment he was traded to Detroit

Christen Harper, the fianc?e of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, opened up recently about her skepticism when her partner was traded to Detroit after the 2020 season.

Goff was the No. 1 pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season only to lose to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He was given a lucrative contract during his time with the Rams but it wouldn’t last too long.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions in exchange for Goff in the blockbuster January 2021 deal. Stafford would win a Super Bowl later that season while questions surrounded Goff about whether he could still be a No. 1 quarterback. He silenced some critics in 2022 as he had one of his best seasons, with 4,438 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes. Detroit was on the cusp of a playoff berth.

Harper recalled on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” – the wife of the current Rams quarterback – the moment she heard Goff was being traded to Detroit.

FORMER EAGLES STAR MILES SANDERS CHIDES OLD TEAM OVER SUPER BOWL USAGE

“I remember hearing Detroit and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I’ve never been there, and of course, I’ve never been to Michigan either, and so I had never heard a single positive thing about Detroit, and so I was really not sure what we were getting ourselves into,” Harper said…. “And then of course you get there and I’m like, ‘This place is amazing.'”

Kelly Stafford said she reached out to Harper after the trade was finished to help her assimilate into a new environment. The Staffords were in Detroit from 2009 to 2020.

Harper said she helps those now who go to Los Angeles and deal with a new environment like she did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harper is set to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She recently spoke to Fox News Digital about how she and Goff met.