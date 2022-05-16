Chris Paul can’t guard anyone and everybody knows it, Patrick Beverley says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley is one of the feistiest players in the NBA. Maybe the hands-down feistiest.

He is always everywhere on the floor, at all times. He plays fast, he talks junk, he backs down from no one — ever. Every coach wishes every player gave the type of effort Beverley exhibits, and he does so every night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beverley is known for speaking the truth, at least as he sees it, and that didn’t change during an appearance on “Get Up,” on Monday. Beverley was talking about the Phoenix Suns’ ugly Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Along the way, Beverley addressed the topic of Chris Paul, and more specifically, Paul’s defense.

“He can’t guard,” Beverley said, shrugging his shoulders. “He literally can’t guard.”

This caused Stephen A. Smith to seek further explanation. Beverley was happy to elaborate.

“He can’t … everyone knows that,” Beverley added. “CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that.”

Beverley proceeded to call Paul “cone,” as in a traffic cone that just stays in one spot. That is how he summed up Paul’s defense.

“Like in the summertime, you got a (traffic) cone. You make a move, and what does the cone do?” Beverley asked, knowing the answer.

“He’s a cone. Stop playin’ man,” he said in Smith’s direction. “Everyone knows that. Everyone knows that. Y’all don’t want to except that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you remember, Beverley gave Paul a massive shove from behind during a timeout in the 2021 playoffs, when Beverley was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. So clearly, Beverley is not a fan. All he did Monday was reiterated that.