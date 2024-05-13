Chris Buescher angrily confronts Tyler Reddick after late-race incident at Darlington

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Brad Keselowski came away with the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Sunday as drama with about 10 laps to go became the talking point afterward.

Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick were racing for first place in the latter stages of the Goodyear 400. Reddick’s car slid up into Buescher as he was trying to pass him for the lead. Instead, Reddick pushed Buescher into the wall and cost them both a chance for the win.

It was the second straight week Buescher missed out on a win as he finished 0.001 seconds behind Kyle Larson last weekend at Kansas.

Buescher confronted Reddick in pit lane and had to be separated from the driver. He mentioned after the race how he was still trying to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs, while Reddick is essentially a lock after winning a race earlier in the season.

“That doesn’t work for me. We don’t have that sticker on my door right now,” he said of the NASCAR playoff decal on his car. “I need you to be better. We’ve raced each other for so long just fine.”

He then lamented his chances at Victory Lane last week and this week.

“That’s two weeks in a row we had a shot to win races,” Buescher said. “One, I’m going to relive in my head forever at what I would’ve done different (at Kansas). The other, I need someone else to be more mature about it.”

Reddick apologized for the incident.

“It’s tough to walk away knowing that I used someone up, took their chance away from winning the race that’s racing me really cleanly,” Reddick said. “I have to work on that and try and make some better decisions.”

For Keselowski, he picked up his first NASCAR victory since 2021. He had been close all season long but finally got his chance to celebrate in Victory Lane once again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

