Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill still fuming over February’s Super Bowl loss to the Bucs

February 7th 2021 is a day that the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans would like to forget. It may be five months ago, but there’s still hard feelings on the Chiefs side that have them looking to play in 2021 with a chip on their shoulder.

One player who is a team leader who can get the attention of fellow players and coaches is that of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who said the setback to Tom Brady and the Bucs was “embarrassing.”

Hill spoke to TMZ about the loss, lamenting the team’s effort as well as the club not playing nearly up to their potential.

“Man, you know what, man?” Hill said. “I’ve been grinding my tail off ever since that loss.”

“I feel like we was kind of embarrassed on national TV during the biggest game, you know, in the last game of the year.

“We definitely don’t want to go down that route again,” the wide receiver said. “We’ll be back.”

Hill didn’t stop there with his proclamation that the Chiefs are going to return to glory in 2021. Two players he knows will also be looking forward to getting back on the field is that of QB Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce.

The 31-9 setback was a huge shock to everyone, especially the Chiefs who felt their ability to throw downfield was going to be a big factor as to why the Chiefs would win.

Instead, Mahomes ran for his life most of the day from Buccaneers pass rushers, and while he did whatever he could to get the ball to his playmakers, it just wasn’t happening.

The Chiefs 2021 season will open up at home in an AFC Divisional Playoff rematch with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.