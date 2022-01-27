The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals is set for Sunday with the winner heading to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in February.

Both teams have dominant offenses and the battle for the conference championship is sure to be a fun game to watch.

Kansas City, led by the dominant trio of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, finished the season first in the AFC West with a 12-5 record. The team failed to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and was saddled with the No. 2 seed on the AFC side of the bracket.

The Chiefs rolled over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round and narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills in an electric divisional-round game to get back to the conference championship. It will be Kansas City’s fourth consecutive conference title game appearance.

The Bengals went from 2-14 to AFC North division winners in one year, and that’s mostly due to the emergence of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Both players have played at a very high level going into the conference title game. The team knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders and knocked off the No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans by a field goal. Cincinnati has a ton of momentum going into the championship.

“Look where we’ve come. I guess in some ways it’s fitting. We’ve come a long way. Our guys have worked really hard. But we don’t feel like we’re done yet. We’re just going to have a very narrow focus this week on playing our best football in Kansas City,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor told the team’s website earlier in the week.

The two teams played each other earlier this month during Week 17 of the regular season and put on an instant classic. The Bengals were down 28-17 at halftime and eventually came back to win, 34-31. The trusty Evan McPherson nailed a 20-yard field goal for the win.

“They made big plays on us on both sides of the ball. They were able to slow us down and then pick it up on the offensive side. So, we’ve got to do a better job all the way around, special teams included. Every phase can be better,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “They beat us. It wasn’t a fluke. They beat us, so they’re a good football team and it’s important that we have a great week of preparation here, and that’s one reason why the urgency level is there even yesterday once the game was over to get busy.”

Date: Jan. 30

Time (ET): 3 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, Mo.