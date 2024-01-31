Chiefs unveil red jersey choice for Super Bowl amid white jersey winning trend

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have had slightly more success in their traditional red jerseys than white jerseys in Super Bowl appearances during the franchise’s history.

The Chiefs have won three Vince Lombardi trophies. The team holds a 2-1 Super Bowl record in their red jerseys, with wins coming over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV and the San Francisco 49ers in Super LIV. Kansas City suffered a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV while donning the red jerseys.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl while wearing their white jerseys. For next week’s game in Las Vegas, Kansas City has elected to wear their red jerseys.

The Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LVII marked the 16th time in the last 19 Super Bowls that a team won while wearing their white jerseys.

The designated home team is given the first choice of jerseys. The Eagles received the home team designation last year and decided to wear their traditional green jerseys.

The NFC and AFC alternate years as the home conference, which meant the Chiefs were scheduled to receive the home team designation for this year’s game. The team picked their red jerseys.

While the 49ers will wear their white jerseys next Sunday. The Niners franchise already has five Super Bowl trophies, but the team’s last championship happened 29 years ago. But, history will be on the team’s side heading into this year’s Super Bowl — at least as the jersey trend is concerned.

The Buccaneers made the somewhat surprising decision to wear their white jerseys in Feb. 2020 during the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, despite being the first team in NFL history to play the big game at their home stadium.

The 2011 Green Bay Packers and 2018 Eagles are the only two teams, aside for the Chiefs, to win one of the last 19 Super Bowls in their home jerseys.

As of Tuesday, the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs in Super Bowl LVIII.

