Chiefs' Tyreek Hill shoves assistant coach on sidelines

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill drew some scrutiny on social media during his divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

After the Chiefs scored to go up 22-10 in the third quarter, Hill was seen on the sidelines shoving assistant coach Greg Lewis right before the broadcast went to commercial.

Further video of the incident appeared to show Hill shoving Lewis, but no escalation after that. Lewis was also seen smiling on the sideline as it appeared there didn’t appear to be boiling tensions.

At this point, Hill had five catches for 78 yards and Kansas City appeared to be in the driver’s seat.

It was a tough quarter for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes left the game early after he was tackled and his head hit the ground hard. He was picked back up by his teammates but didn’t appear to know where he was. Mahomes was seen running back to the locker room and the Chiefs said he was being evaluated for a concussion and was later ruled out for the game.

The Chiefs are on their run back to the Super Bowl. It’s their first game in two weeks since they had a first-round bye for having the best record in the AFC. Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champion.

The Browns are hoping to get back to the conference title game for the first time since the 1989 season, when Bud Carson was the head coach and they lost to the Denver Broncos