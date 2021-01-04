Chiefs' Tyreek Hill is 'most unstoppable player' in NFL, teammate says

Not only do the Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the league in reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, they might have two of the best weapons the league has to offer as well.

The Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-2 record and a big reason for their success stemmed from All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Kelce finished the 2020 season with 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hill hauled in 87 catches for 1,276 yards and a team-high 15 receiving scores. Hill also had 123 yards on the ground with two rushing TDs.

On Monday, Kelce talked about Hill’s dominance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“He’s the most unstoppable player in the National Football League,” Kelce told Sharpe. “If you don’t have two guys on him on every pass concept, it’s liable to be a touchdown… those 60-yard, 70-yard bombs that just take the wind out of you. And what he can do, [he’s] the most dynamic football player I’ve ever seen.

“You talk about track speed: there’s been plenty of guys who have run 4.20s in the National Football League. But this guy, what he can do with the ball in his hands outside of just his speed, [to] be able to hit somebody with a hesitation and hit the sideline,” Kelce continued. “Being able to route up a cornerback who has to — they have to take the stop off the D, they have to play deep — for him to be able to understand how teams are playing him and mentally still get open and still have the success he’s (having)… I don’t think that guy gets enough credit.”

In Week 12 against the Buccaneers, Hill racked up a performance for the ages when he piled up 203 receiving yards and two scores. Kelce said that Hill’s dominance on the field never gets old.

“I’ll tell you what, it blows my mind every single time I see it happen,” Kelce said. “The last time it happened was in Miami, he got a little jet sweep because, you know, get him on the perimeter, right?”

Kelce continued: “It amazes you every single time [as does his] development into being the best wide receiver in the National Football League.

“Every single game, the accountability he puts on himself. He’s really creating his own new route tree because of how fast he is,” he said. “Most of his routes are 20 yards downfield. I tell you, if I get 20 yards downfield, that ball better be out now… Pat doesn’t have that much time. Tyreek, he just makes four or five moves 20 yards downfield, and you just can’t cover that. The stress he puts on the defense is second to none.”