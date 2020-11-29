Chiefs' Tyreek Hill finishes off 44-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with back flip

The Kansas City Chiefs were putting on a clinic early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill late in the first quarter to put the Chiefs up, 17-0. Hill ran around some would-be Tampa Bay tacklers and managed to score on the play, backflipping into the end zone as he did it.

Hill and Mahomes put up ridiculous numbers in the first quarter of action.

Mahomes was 11-for-14 with 229 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Hill had seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a wild start to a game that fans have been looking forward to all week but it so far appeared to be far less competitive than it was expected to be.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have been inconsistent all season and running into the defending Super Bowl champions in the middle of the season was definitely not going to be an easy confidence booster.

Mahomes and the Chiefs only have one loss on the season – at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tampa Bay is still fighting to get back into contention for the division title but it looks as if the team has let things slip away too far.