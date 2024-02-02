Chiefs’ Travis Kelce top voter-getter for favorite football star to have as a neighbor

Next week, seven-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce will compete in the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old has already been a key part of two Kansas City Chiefs championship teams, and a win on February 11 would mark the third time Kelce would get to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. But Kelce has already earned the top spot on another highly competitive playing field — the most desirable celebrity neighbors list.

Zillow recently commissioned a survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, which asked Americans to select the football player they “most want to be next-door neighbors with.”

Kelce received 12% of the vote. The tight end’s vote total just edged out his teammate Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 11% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. garnered 7% of the vote.

According to the press release from Zillow, Kelce was the “overwhelming favorite” among the 18-to-34-year-old female demographic. The two-time Super Bowl champion did not fair quite as well with males in the same age range.

Another category of the Super Bowl Centric survey asked which football broadcaster Americans would prefer to live next door to. Former Pittsburgh Steelers great and current “FOX NFL Sunday” co-host Terry Bradshaw was the top vote-getter in that category.

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan came in second with 13% of the vote.

Kansas City finished the regular season with an 11-6 record.

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins inside a frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the wild-card round. Kansas City proceeded to beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round game, and the Baltimore Ravens in last week’s conference title game.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in Las Vegas on February 11.

