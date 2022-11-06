Chiefs’ Travis Kelce throws helmet in frustration after interception

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not known for having issues catching the ball – even in difficult spots. But the Tennessee Titans defense had gotten the best of him on Sunday night.

In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Kelce and it went off his hands and into the arms of Titans cornerback Roger McCreary. It was his first career touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce was then seen throwing his helmet toward the sideline in frustration.

Kansas City had only scored nine points through three quarters as they tried to navigate against the tough Tennessee defense.

BUCS’ TOM BRADY PROVES AGAIN HE’S THE GOAT IN ANOTHER INCREDIBLE VICTORY: ‘THAT WAS F—ING AWESOME’

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Chiefs’ nine points was the fewest they scored through three quarters since totaling three against the Titans last year in Week 7. Kansas City lost the game 27-3.

The Titans entered the game 5-2 and ranked ninth in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed. The Chiefs were ranked first in points scored and second in yards gained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce is having another terrific season for the Chiefs. Through seven games, he recorded 47 catches for 553 yards and was tied with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the NFL lead with seven touchdown catches.