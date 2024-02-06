Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shows support for Taylor Swift after record-setting Grammys night: ‘She’s unbelievable’

Travis Kelce wasn’t able to be with Taylor Swift as she made Grammys history on Sunday night, but he showed his support while in Las Vegas preparing for Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift dominated the Grammys, setting a record for album of the year wins with her latest, “Midnights,” becoming the first-ever singer to win it four times.

Swift also became the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times. She joined Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder in that category.

Kelce has his mind set on helping the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers again in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but he was certainly watching Swift collect more trophies – something he hopes to do as well.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told ESPN. “She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Kelce has two Super Bowl rings under his belt as well as nine Pro Bowl nods and four first-team All-Pro honors in his future Hall of Fame career. But none of that matters to Kelce as he eyes Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

It was known Kelce wouldn’t be able to get to the Grammys this year to be alongside Swift, who has traveled across the country to watch Chiefs games.

But Kelce made it clear on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that their relationship is one of having fun and showing support no matter what, even if they can’t be there in person to do so.

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?” Kelce said to McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love. “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.”

Swift’s Grammys total is up to 14 in her illustrious career, having also won best pop vocal album while also announcing that a new album titled “Tortured Poets Department” will be released in April.

And Kelce also said that he has heard some of the new album but won’t be providing any spoilers.

Swift is speculated to be able to make it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl despite having a concert in Toyko the night before. It hasn’t been said publicly whether she’ll be present in Sin City.