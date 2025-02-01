Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sends three-word message of support to Eagles fans as Super Bowl matchup looms

Jason Kelce stepped away from football after the 2023 season. The former offensive lineman spent his entire standout career with the Philadelphia Eagles — the reigning NFC champions.

The Eagles will soon travel to New Orleans to continue preparations for Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Eagles at the Caesars Superdome for the big game, creating a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Jason and his younger brother Travis Kelce competed against each other in that game, with the Chiefs ultimately defeating the Eagles.

Travis was recently named to his tenth consecutive Pro Bowl, while Jason has settled into broadcasting during his first year of NFL retirement. The former Eagles center Kelce signed with ESPN last year and made routine appearances on “Monday Night Countdown” throughout the 2024 football season.

In November, Jason announced he would host “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” starting in early Jan. 2025 and continuing through the NFL postseason. Travis made an appearance on the latest edition of the show and was asked to share a message for Philadelphia fans.

The Chiefs tight end appeared to shrug his shoulders before responding with “Go Birds, baby!” as the live studio audience inside Philadelphia’s concert hall Union Transfer applauded.

Jason quickly pointed to what he perceived as a disingenuous show of support from his brother. “You don’t mean that,” he said while laughing.

Travis then spoke about his appreciation for his brother before doubling down on his Eagles support.

“What do you mean? I’m a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude,” Travis continued. “I love that guy. I still got all the gang green from you guys’ Super Bowl and your run in Philly. I still got some Philly pride man. I’m wishing the best for those guys, but, you know, uhhh, go birds.”

“There’s absolutely no chance you mean that,” Jason concluded.

After starting the 2023 campaign with a 10-1 record, the Eagles went on to win just one of their final six games. Philadelphia subsequently suffered a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Kelce announced his retirement shortly after the Eagles’ playoff exit. He ended his career with seven Pro Bowls and six First-team All-Pro selections.

The end of the 2024 regular season and the ongoing postseason have been more enjoyable for Philly. The Eagles were presented with the George Halas Trophy last Sunday after the team won the conference title and clinched a spot in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 from the Caesars Superdome.

