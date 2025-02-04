Chiefs’ Travis Kelce reveals what he hopes to be doing in 3 years

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s football future has been a discussion topic among fans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

The 35-year-old tight end was asked about where he plans to be in three years at a press conference on Super Bowl LIX opening night on Monday.

“Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said.

“I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens. I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseason. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Prior to the season, Kelce told Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid he believes he has two more “good years” left in his career, a team source told The Athletic.

This season, the 12-year veteran had a down year by his standards but was still productive, catching 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl for the 10th consecutive time.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is under contract for one more year, as he signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract in June 2024 that runs through the 2025-2026 season.

In the AFC divisional round, Kelce delivered his best performance of the season, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.

Against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, Kelce wasn’t nearly as much of a factor in the passing game, catching just two passes on four targets for 19 yards.

Kelce has the most receptions in NFL playoff history with 174. If he were to keep playing for three more seasons, he would have a chance to pass Jerry Rice as the all-time NFL playoff leader in yards as well.

Rice has 2,245 yards in the playoffs, while Kelce has 2,039. Barring an historic receiving output from Kelce in Super Bowl LIX, he will likely need at least one more deep playoff run with strong numbers to pass Rice.

The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

