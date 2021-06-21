Chiefs' Travis Kelce explains why he changed tune on COVID-19 vaccine: 'I was definitely hesitant'

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce admitted Sunday he was initially hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine but the feeling of security around his family was his reason to get the jabs.

Kelce made the comments in an interview with the Kansas City Star amid an uproar among some NFL players who have yet to get vaccinated over so-called personal reasons.

“I love being around family, [so] it was just kind of a family decision that if everybody got the vaccine, we would be able to be around each other safely and comfortably,” he told the newspaper. “So that was the biggest thing — it was huge for family. I was definitely hesitant, but it’s only here to help us, and I’m here to just spread the word to try and encourage everybody to get it.”

Kelce predicted the 2021 season to be “absolutely nuts” as the Chiefs are expected to have a full crowd at Arrowhead Stadium as they look to win another AFC Championship and possibly a Super Bowl.

“… Just being able to get back around each other, and I think this vaccine is only going to help make everybody safer and more comfortable to get back to daily life,” he added.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been the loudest voice in the room over his stance on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He reiterated his stance in a lengthy social media statement on Friday.

“I don’t play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of. Fine me if you want. My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar,” Beasley said in the statement posted to Twitter. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated … I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.”

The league released a memo to all 32 clubs earlier this week informing them of the updated procedures for vaccinated players, essentially lifting most COVID restrictions.

For unvaccinated players, they will still be required to test every day, wear masks and observe proper social distancing while also being prohibited from social, media, marketing and sponsorship activities, among other limitations.

