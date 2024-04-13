Chiefs’ Travis Kelce chugs beer moments before receiving college diploma

Three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, alongside his now retired brother Jason Kelce, hosted their “New Heights” podcast on Thursday at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena, the longtime home of the Bearcats’ men’s basketball team. The Kelce brothers played college football at Cincinnati.

While Travis and Jason previously graduated from Cincinnati, they both missed out on their actual commencement ceremonies, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported — until this week.

The Kelce siblings made the most of their long-awaited opportunity to celebrate, with the Kansas City Chiefs honoring the special moments in true Kelce style.

After shaking hands with the university’s president, Dr. Neville Pinto, onstage, Travis chugged a can of beer as the Beastie Boys’ hit song “Fight for Your Right” played in the arena. Travis would often recite the lyrics to the song following the Chiefs’ games and during the team’s Super Bowl celebrations.

Travis then spiked the beer can as if it were a football before accepting his diploma.

Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats radio broadcaster Dan Hoard captured the moment. “Receiving a diploma…Travis Kelce style,” Hoard wrote in a post on X.

Jason earned a marketing degree, while Travis fulfilled the requirements for an interdisciplinary studies degree in 2022, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Travis’ profile has risen significantly over the past year. He was a key part of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl teams, and he is dating pop star Taylor Swift. He has also appeared in numerous commercials.

Jason, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, recently announced his retirement from football.

A shirtless Jason cheered for his brother and the Chiefs in January during a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

