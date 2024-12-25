Chiefs’ Travis Kelce appears in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer

Fans of “Happy Gilmore” were given a gift on Christmas when the trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2” dropped.

For football fans, a familiar face — Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — made an appearance in the trailer.

“It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore,” Kelce said in the trailer, dressed as an employee at a golf club.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Sandler during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in August that Kelce would be appearing in the movie.

The sequel to “Happy Gilmore” will be released exclusively on Netflix in 2025.

Kelce is starting to venture more into acting after taking on his first major role in a show in FX’s “Grotesquerie,” which began airing in September.

NETFLIX UNDER PRESSURE WITH CHRISTMAS DAY NFL SLATE AFTER TYSON-PAUL STREAMING DEBACLE

On the field, Kelce has taken a step back this season but has still been productive for the 14–1 Chiefs.

Kelce has started every game and has 89 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. Those totals are a bit down from the 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns he had in the regular season last year.

Kelce’s Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing in the NFL Christmas doubleheader Wednesday on Netflix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the Chiefs win, they will secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and get the all-important bye week in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs and Steelers play at 1 p.m. ET, and the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens play at 4:30 p.m. ET in the second game of the doubleheader.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.