Chiefs’ team plane stranded due to ice danger en route to Denver for game with playoff stakes vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have played in the coldest temperatures imaginable for an NFL game, but traveling in that weather was a different story Saturday.

The Chiefs’ team plane was stuck on the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport, according to Fox Weather.

The airport announced Saturday afternoon that the airfield is closed due to icing hazards.

“Due to rapid ice accumulation, the airfield at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is currently closed to flight operations,” the statement said.

Rapid ice accumulation can cause several complications and possible dangers for planes. Ice on the wings can disrupt airflow and cause a sudden loss of lift, which can lead to a stall or crash.

Planes affected by rapid ice accumulation often stay grounded and are then treated with specialized fluids that melt ice and frost. But in severe conditions, even frequent deicing may not be enough to keep up with rapid ice accumulation.

Kansas City is experiencing a winter storm expected to continue through Sunday.

The Chiefs’ plane was supposed to fly to Denver Saturday night ahead of the team’s season finale against the Broncos Sunday.

Their flight is delayed for a game that’s effectively meaningless to the Chiefs. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are just a handful of veteran starters who won’t even be playing because the team has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

At 15-1, the game is a footnote as the team prepares for its bye in the first round of the playoffs. After that, Mahomes and company will look to finish their quest to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Before that, they will have to figure out travel arrangements for the game in Denver.

The Broncos and their fans are eagerly awaiting the Chiefs’ arrival because the game has big stakes for their franchise.

The Broncos will be battling to make the playoffs for the first time since their last Super Bowl win in the 2015 season. With a win, they can clinch the final postseason spot in the AFC. If Denver loses, either the Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals will claim the final spot.