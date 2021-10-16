Chiefs superfan ‘X-Factor’ banned from Arrowhead Stadium after fight

Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “X-Factor” revealed Friday he was banned from Arrowhead Stadium following a viral video that appeared to show him in a fight at the venue.

The fan, whose real name is Ty Rowton, was seen getting knocked out in a fight in Section 129 of the stadium, according to FOX4 KC. The fight involved another huge Chiefs fan, RedExtreme. Rowton told the station earlier in the week he was booted from the Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Friday, Rowton said in a tweet he was banned from Arrowhead.

“#xfactor has been permanently banned from #arrowhead #staduim A 32-year run has come to end. I leave being inducted into Pro Football Hall of fame. The man who brought a divided fan base together with 2 Guinness World Records for loudest stadium in the world. God bless and God speed. I will miss thousands of fans from all over the world wanting to meet me and get pictures and autographs. I’ll miss Taking over 600 kids with cancer, disabilities etc and their families to games for free,” he wrote.

CARDINALS COACH KINGSBURY, 2 OTHERS TO MISS SUNDAY VS BROWNS

Rowton also shared a letter he received from the organization’s director of fan engagement Jayne Martin.

“Your future presence in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and/or any Chiefs controlled parking lots or similar areas, as well as any Chiefs sponsored events is trespass and the Chiefs will involve law enforcement and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” the letter read.

RedXtreme had blamed Rowton for throwing water at him and his wife during the game, which then sparked the melee in the stands. Rowton told FOX4 KC he tried to “talk to him” but after one punch to the head he “saw stars.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs take the road to play the Washington Football Team and Rowton said he planned on being there.