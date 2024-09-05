Chiefs superfan sentenced after pleading guilty to bank robbery charges

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, known in the NFL community as “ChiefsAholic,” was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery charges.

Babudar admitted that he had stolen more than $800,000 during 11 bank robberies across seven different states, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also laundered the money through multiple casinos in the areas where he committed the robberies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His attorney declined to talk about the sentencing with reporters, according to FOX 4 KC.

Babudar, who was very recognizable at Chiefs games with his K.C. Wolf costume donned in Kansas City gear, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

He was initially hit with 20 charges, but the count went to three to a plea deal.

Chiefs fans grew to like Babudar’s social media presence as well as what he brought to games with his costume. “ChiefsAholic” on social platforms became a popular account, as he would often take shots at opposing teams.

TEEN ARRESTED IN SHOOTING OF 49ERS ROOKIE RICKY PEARSALL ‘VERY SORRY,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

Fans did, however, take notice of his lack of tweets during the Chiefs-Houston Texans game in December 2022. Quickly, fans made the connection to his initial arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, when he was caught after an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Babudar’s life on social media didn’t reflect what was going on in reality, as he was listed as homeless in court documents following that arrest.

Babudar was later released on bond, and after getting $100,000 in winnings from bets on the Chiefs, he cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He sent authorities on a hunt for nearly four months, but he was eventually found in California on July 7, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His love for the Chiefs hasn’t wavered, as ESPN reported earlier this year that he listens to Chiefs games on a transistor radio at Leavenworth prison in Kansas, where he has been for the past seven months.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.