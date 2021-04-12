Chiefs stars issued unusual challenge from UFC fighter

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were on the receiving end of a call out from a UFC fighter after his victory Saturday night at UFC Fight Night.

Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey in a middleweight bout and won in the second round via submission. But he didn’t exactly want to go round-for-round in the cage with the three NFL players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am the entertainment you paid to see, but ABC gave it to you for free,” Marquez said. “So now I have a callout to give out to everyone from Kansas City. You guys know I’m the baddest man from Kansas City. The baddest middleweight in Missouri and this is one thing – it’s my time right now.

“So Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, I challenge you guys to a badminton or pickleball competition straight up, if you guys want to see who the pound-for-pound champ is in Kansas City. This magnificent beard tops all of what you guys have to bring.”

ROSE NAMAJUNAS TAKES AIM AT UFC CHAMP WEILI ZHANG WITH ‘RED IS DEAD’ COMMENT AHEAD OF UFC 261

The Chiefs players were absolutely up the challenge.

The two-time defending AFC champions responded to Marquez on social media.

“Need a couple weeks but I’m always down for a challenge,” Mahomes wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce and Hill were ready to go as well.