Chiefs star Travis Kelce gets crucial 3-peat advice from Hall of Famer Michael Irvin

Arguably the top storyline heading into the 2024 NFL season is whether the Kansas City Chiefs can make history by winning a third straight Super Bowl.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is already thinking about that, according to NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Irvin made an appearance on the “Jim Rome Show” Monday, revealing a conversation he had with Kelce, who asked him “about that three-peat chase.”

Irvin chased a three-peat with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1994 season, but they were unable to reach the Super Bowl.

“I said, ‘Every day, man. Every day. When I put head to pillow at night and when I wake up and put toothbrush to tooth in the morning, I think about that one that got away. I think about that ’94 championship game,’” Irvin told Rome as he recalled the conversation with Kelce.

Irvin is talking about the Cowboys’ 38-28 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, who went on to beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Irvin’s quarterback, Troy Aikman, threw three interceptions in the NFC title game compared to two touchdowns, both of which were caught by Irvin, who had a team-high 12 catches for a game-high 192 yards.

But, in the end, it wasn’t enough to win it all.

Leaving it all on the field was a theme in Irvin’s conversation with Kelce.

“I said to him, ‘Whatever you do, do all you can do to make that happen. … I’m telling you, if you leave anything on the table, and you don’t get it, you will think about it for the rest of your life like I do,’” he said.

Irvin knows just how great Kelce’s competitive spirit is, mentioning that he believes the Chiefs have a good chance because the tight end was already thinking about the next one after defeating the Niners in overtime in Las Vegas to capture back-to-back NFL titles.

People had their doubts about the Chiefs during the regular season last year, especially with no clear top receiver on the outside and Patrick Mahomes’ passes being dropped left and right.

However, the Chiefs made it into the playoffs, and they went on a run to defeat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game to reach the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have bolstered their ranks at wide receiver, bringing in free agent Hollywood Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy, the new record holder for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Rashee Rice, a standout rookie in the Super Bowl run, has an unclear status to start the season after his his Dallas car crash this offseason.

But Kansas City will continue to be a problem for the league until another Super Bowl champion is crowned.

The Chiefs are already considered a dynasty by many, but there will be no doubt if they can be the first team in league history to capture three straight Super Bowls.