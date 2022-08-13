Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails PAT attempt in Kansas City’s opening preseason game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid allowed his team to have a little fun in KC’s opening preseason game Saturday.

Toward the end of the second quarter in Kansas City’s game against the Chicago Bears, Reid trotted out safety Justin Reid to attempt an extra point after the Chiefs scored their second touchdown of the half.

Reid, who signed with Kansas City in the offseason after four years with the Houston Texans, made the most of his opportunity.

The decision by Andy Reid to insert his safety into the game for a PAT did not come completely out of the blue. Justin Reid kicked off three times during the 2021 preseason while with the Texans and nailed a 65-yard attempt in practice this week.

Reid was seen practicing shorter attempts leading up to the game against the Bears and was told he may get an opportunity to try a PAT in the game.

“They let me know we had some pregame kicks before the game started,” Reid said in a sideline interview, according to The Kansas City Star. “They said if you look good there, then throughout the game at some point they’re gonna let me have a shot at it. So the opportunity came, and I made the most of it.”

Kansas City’s regular kicker, Harrison Butker, certainly isn’t in any danger of losing his job. Butker was 7 of 9 from beyond 50 yards in 2021, but the Chiefs may have found their new emergency kicker in Reid.

“We’ve got an excellent guy who is going to leave his mark and legacy on his franchise for years to come in Harrison. So I know there’s a lot of chatter, whatever, about Kicker 1. Harrison is obviously Kicker 1, guys. Put that to bed right now,” Reid joked on Thursday, per The Kansas City Star, “But if he ever wants a play off, wants to take a break, I got his back.”