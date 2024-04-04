Chiefs’ Rashee Rice releases statement following Dallas car wreck: ‘I take full responsibility’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice released a statement after a “major” car crash he was involved in Saturday in Dallas.

After his attorney, Royce West, a member of Texas Senate representing the 23rd district, released a statement saying Rice was cooperating with authorities, Rice reiterated his cooperation.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said in his statement on Wednesday. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Authorities were searching for Rice after the car wreck on the North Central Expressway at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Dashcam footage of the wreck was taken on the expressway. Footage obtained by FOX 4 Dallas shows the camera of Bill Nabors’ vehicle, which caught a Corvette and Lamborghini speeding down the left lane before barreling into a gray car and other vehicles in front of them.

Rice was allegedly involved with the Corvette that was speeding. However, FOX 4 Dallas reported Monday that an attorney representing The Classic Lifestyle confirmed Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from The Classic Lifestyle. He was supposed to be the only person driving the vehicle, according to the company’s policy.

Dallas Police also told Fox News Digital occupants in both the Corvette and Lamborghini fled without exchanging information or checking to see if anyone needed help.

Two drivers of vehicles involved in the crash were treated for injuries, and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Rice is a Texas native who played high school ball at Richland High School in North Richland Hills before attending SMU.

Rice was a standout rookie for the Chiefs last season after Kansas City took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He became Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted wide receiver down the stretch of last season.

Rice totaled 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season on 79 receptions.

