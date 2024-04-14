Chiefs’ Rashee Rice drove nearly 120 mph just seconds before six car-crash: affidavit

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and SMU football player Teddy Knox were allegedly driving nearly 120 miles per hour just seconds before causing a six-car crash on a Texas highway that left several people injured last month, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News stated that a Lamborghini Urus, believed to have been driven by Rice, was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before the March 30 collision, while the Chevrolet Corvette, allegedly driven by Knox, was traveling 116 mph 7.5 seconds before the collision.

The Corvette had reportedly slowed to 91 mph just a second before impact.

Rice, 23, turned himself in on Thursday to the Glenn Heights Police Department. He was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto and released later that day. The NFL player is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox, a sophomore at SMU, turned himself in on Friday on the same charges.

The university confirmed on Thursday that Knox has been suspended from the football program but declined to comment further, citing student privacy laws.

According to the affidavit, the drivers of the vehicles “both took faulty evasive action” when driving, which put “multiple people at risk of loss of life and serious injury.”

Rice and Knox allegedly left following the crash, without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, according to police. The passengers of the vehicles who left the scene will reportedly not face any charges.

Several people were injured in the crash. The injuries included head, neck and back injuries. According to the affidavit, one driver sustained “serious bodily injury.”

Rice issued an apology online last week, taking responsibility.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” he said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

