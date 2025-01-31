Chiefs potential Super Bowl celebrations will not feature public rally following 2024 mass shooting: report

The Kansas City Chiefs are pursuing history next weekend when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. A victory will make the Chiefs the only NFL team in league history to ever win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy in three straight seasons.

However, if that does happen, celebrations involving fans will potentially look different from years past.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Sources told FOX 4 that officials have decided against hosting a public rally following last year’s mass shooting that left one person dead and dozens of others injured when several people opened gunfire at the rally on Feb. 12, 2024.

According to the report, plans include a celebration at Arrowhead Stadium for only players, families and some local and state officials. Players will then move to Crown Center, where they will gather for the parade route – which has been designed to minimize crowd density.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The decision follows a meeting held Thursday which was attended by head of the Kansas City sports commission Kathy Nelson. Fox News Digital contacted Nelson and the Chiefs for comment.

During last year’s Super Bowl where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become back-to-back champions, a mass shooting erupted at the Chiefs’ rally in downtown Kansas City. The parade drew in an estimated 1 million people.

SUPER BOWL I: THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS LOST THE FIRST-EVER GAME TO THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

Police said the shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them. Officials said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six fired those guns. Prosecutors added that some of the guns recovered from the scene included at least two AR-15-style rifles.

Several individuals were charged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio host and mother of two, was killed in the gunfire. Officials at the time said around two dozen more were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.