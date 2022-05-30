FOX Sports 

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews announce second baby on the way

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews revealed on Sunday that a new teammate is joining the family: announcing that Baby #2 is on the way.

“Big sister duties. Coming soon,” read a sign posted by Mahomes on social media.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses fianc?e Brittany Matthews before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
(Getty Images)

Nearly a year since the birth of their child, Sterling Skye, Mahomes and Matthews are adding to the depth chart with their second daughter on the way.

The announcement also seemingly shut down speculations of tension between the parents after some suspicious outings where the QB appears under constant pressure, no different than the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Feb. 20, the Mahomes family celebrated Sterling Skye’s first birthday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime.
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

“My[red heart emoji]turns 1 today!” Mahomes posted onInstagram. “Daddy loves you!”