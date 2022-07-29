Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes responds to recent criticism, Kyler Murray ‘independent study’ clause

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The news that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a clause in his new contract that required four hours of “independent study” during game weeks has created quite a bit of conversation in NFL circles.

And while the Cardinals announced Thursday night that the clause had been removed, it was still a major topic of conversation Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about his reaction to the clause and recent criticism of his Mahomes’ game Friday and whether he felt that black quarterbacks were evaluated differently.

“I don’t want to go that far and say that,” Mahomes told reporters Friday.

“I mean, obviously, the black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are to have this many guys in the league playing. And I think every day we’re proving that we should have been playing the whole time. We got guys that think just as well as they can use their athleticism.

“It always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler [Murray] kind of get that on them and other guys don’t. But, at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

On Monday, an anonymous NFL defensive coach called Mahomes’ style of play “streetball” in an article by The Athletic ranking NFL QBs.

“We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence,” the anonymous defensive play caller said, according to The Athletic. “And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don’t think that is a one. I think that is a two. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away, and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball.”

Mahomes wasn’t the only quarterback to react to the news of Murray’s contract. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he “raised his eyebrows” when he saw the clause.

“I think I just raised my eyebrows up like this,” Rodgers said while demonstrating. “That was the reaction. Yeah, I was happy to see him get paid. One thing I did see was I think his average salary per year was about on par with the salary cap of the Oakland Athletics, so I think he can definitely smile knowing he made the right choice.”

Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million last week.

