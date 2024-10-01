Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts to brutal Rashee Rice injury: ‘I knew it wasn’t good’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense suffered a huge blow on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes collided with Rashee Rice and the wide receiver was forced to leave the game.

Rice was diagnosed with a right knee injury with the team reportedly fearing he could have torn his ACL. He was on the receiving end from a Mahomes shoulder as he tried to tackle Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton following an interception.

“Obviously, the corner made a good play. I was trying to fire it to (Travis Kelce) on his body,” Mahomes said. “I overthrew him a little bit, turned the ball over, and then I thought Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to tackle the guy and obviously rolled up on him. If I just don’t turn the ball over, that never happens. So, you’ve just got to try to get better at that.

“I didn’t know exactly what happened because, obviously, I was trying to make a tackle, but I know Rashee and how tough he is. So him being down like that, I knew it wasn’t good. All we do is pray that the X-rays and MRIs and stuff like that are better than what it looked, but I mean next man up until he’s back.”

Rice gingerly walked back to the bench before he was taken off the field on a cart.

“I feel terrible for Rashee,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “…We will hope for the best.”

This would be a massive loss for the Chiefs, who are already without Hollywood Brown this season after he suffered a season-ending injury before even taking a snap with his new team.

Kansas City is also without star running back Isiah Pacheco for weeks after he suffered a fractured fibula against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Rice’s return to an NFL field is also murky because of off-the-field problems. He’s awaiting trial on several charges stemming from a high-speed car crash in March on a Texas expressway. Rice could be facing NFL discipline after the legal process.

Rice, who didn’t have a catch in this game, would finish the season with 288 yards on 24 receptions with two receiving touchdowns if he’s in fact finished for the season.

