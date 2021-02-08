Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ran for nearly 500 yards in Super Bowl LV loss to Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had five carries for 33 yards in the team’s 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The amount of yards he rushed for during the game didn’t do justice for the amount of yards he actually ran for. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes totaled 497 yards before throwing the football or being sacked by the Buccaneers defense. It was by far the highest total of any quarterback in the NFL this season.

In the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes ran for 495 yards.

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Chiefs, who had three field goals in the game, failed to score a single touchdown against the Buccaneers’ ferocious defense.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh championship on Sunday. Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the win. For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game’s MVP.

Brady surpassed the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history.