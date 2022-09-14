Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes provides update on wrist injury suffered in Week 1

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of the the NFL can rest easy knowing that Thursday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will feature two of the top quarterbacks in football.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Tuesday that a wrist injury suffered in Kansas City’s Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals will not keep him out of Thursday’s matchup with Justin Herbert.

“Yeah, it got a little sore yesterday but then today, it felt a lot better,” Mahomes told reporters. “So (I) kind of got in the training room (and) got a little work on it. (I) haven’t actually had any time today to even get any work on it but it’s already felt a lot better so I’m sure I’ll be good to go this week.”

Mahomes injured his left wrist on the first of his five touchdown passes Sunday afternoon, playing through discomfort on the way to a 44-21 win. He underwent an X-ray after the game with the results coming back clean.

“I mean, it’s sore now for sure,” Mahomes said Sunday, according to NBC Sports. “Definitely we went and looked at it, and got all the X-rays and stuff like that. Everything looked good. So we’re happy with that, and now it’s a short week so you have to be ready to go. But as the season goes on you’re going to have those bruises and stuff like that. You have to be able to play through them.”

It’s a short week for both the Chiefs and the Chargers as the two teams battle for AFC West supremacy.

“I mean they’re tough,” Mahomes said of playing on Thursday nights. “They’re always tough because your body’s not necessarily all the way back to where you want it to be, but you have to find ways to battle through it.

“Early in the season’s kind of good and bad because when you play a division game, we’ve studied the Chargers a lot in the off-season, so you still have that fresh in your mind but it seems like in the hits that you take early in the season you’re a little bit more sore because you’re not used to them again. There’s positives and negatives to it, but you try to go in there and play your best football when it comes down to it at the end of the day.”

The Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 in Week 1 behind three touchdown passes from Herbert.