Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes offers refreshing take after controversial no call in loss to Packers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took solace in the blatantly missed pass interference call toward the end of the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Mahomes told reporters he would rather have NFL officials let players jostle for position all night then throw a penalty flag every time they bump into each other.

“It is what it is, man. Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game they’re letting guys play,” Mahomes said. “I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field. It’s a hard job, man. When we’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag. I have to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.”

With 50 seconds left in the game, Mahomes threw a deep pass targeted at Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It appeared Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine was draped all over Valdes-Scantling and got to him before the ball arrived. However, officials held the flag.

NFL referee Brad Allen explained the decision not to throw the flag after the game.

“As you may know, on every play where there may or may not be pass interference, either offensive or defensive, the covering official has to rule whether contact materially restricts the receiver,” Allen said. “And in this case, the covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference.

“I’m not aware that catchability was involved,” he added. “The covering official simply did not feel that there was the level of contact that rose to a material restriction for defensive pass interference.”

Green Bay won the game, 27-19.

