Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes knocked out of playoff game after scary hit

Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of his divisional-round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns after a scary hit in the third quarter.

Mahomes was scrambling to his right when he was tackled by a Browns defender. Mahomes was dragged to the ground and appeared to smack his head on the ground.

He got back up with help from his teammates but didn’t look like he knew where he was.

The Chiefs said Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion and was replaced by Chad Henne. On his first drive, Henne was 1-for-2 with five passing yards. Darrell Williams mostly carried the ball during the drive.

He was later ruled out.

The Chiefs got a field goal out of the drive and led 22-10 with 4:24 remaining in the game.

Mahomes was 21-for-30 with 255 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had 14 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champions and are looking to do something only the New England Patriots have done since 2000 – win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Not having Mahomes would obviously put a dent into those plans. He was the Super Bowl LIV MVP last year when the Chiefs staged a comeback victory to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.