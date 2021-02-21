Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, fiance Brittany Matthews announce birth of their daughter

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiance Brittany Matthews announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday afternoon.

“Sterling Skye Mahomes❤️ 2/20/21 @PatrickMahomes,” Matthews wrote on Twitter.

Matthews posted a photo of herself with baby Sterling grabbing onto her finger. She also had a necklace on with Sterling’s name.

Mahomes and Matthews received a ton of love on social media.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He finished with 4,740 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs fell 31-9 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. It was the first time during Mahomes’ career when the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown.

Mahomes will look to return to the Super Bowl in 2021, but this time he will have another cheerleader by his side.