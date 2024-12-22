Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes eases ankle injury concerns, sets personal rushing mark on touchdown run

The status of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was widely discussed leading up to Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

While there was some doubt during the week whether the star quarterback would play against the Texans, he was able to fully get through the Chiefs’ practice Thursday.

Mahomes was cleared to play and finished Saturday’s 27-19 victory over Houston with 260 passing yards.

But the three-time Super Bowl winner turned some heads when he managed to stay on his feet after nearly being tripped and sprinted into the end zone for the first score of the game.

Mahomes was sidelined in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz stepped in for Mahomes and finished the 21-7 win over the Browns with 20 passing yards.

Mahomes’ 15-yard scramble Saturday marked the longest rushing touchdown of his career. Moments after Mahomes crossed the goal line, broadcaster Noah Eagle wondered, “What bum ankle?”

This was not the first time Mahomes dealt with an ankle injury.

During the 2022 NFL postseason, Mahomes sustained what appeared to be a high ankle sprain in a divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The win over the Texans improved the Chiefs’ record to 14-1. Kansas City had already clinched a playoff berth after winning the AFC West a ninth straight year.

