Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes could break streak among NFL MVPs with Super Bowl LVII win

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award on Thursday night and with that added another storyline to the already jam-packed Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are set to become the first Black quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl simultaneously, Mahomes will look to snap a losing streak among NFL MVPs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pro Football Talk noted Friday that the last nine NFL MVPs to make a Super Bowl have all lost. Tom Brady in 2017 and 2007, Matt Ryan in 2016, Cam Newton in 2015, Peyton Manning in 203 and 2009, Rich Gannon in 2002 and Kurt Warner in 2001 were the quarterbacks who won the regular-season MVP and lost in the game.

Shaun Alexander won the MVP in 2005 but the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl that year.

SUPER BOWL 2023: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Warner was the last player who won it and won, doing it during the 1999 season. Mike Jones made the game-saving tackle on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson in that Super Bowl.

There’s at least one thing going for Mahomes – he had no game injury designation ahead of kickoff. He’s been plagued by a high-ankle sprain suffered earlier in the playoffs.

“The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was able to get ready to play the AFC Championship game, you know, in a week on that high ankle sprain and did just an amazing job, including making the pivotal play at the end of the game that helped us win it on his legs,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said on “Fox & Friends.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s doing great this week. I don’t know that he’ll be at 100%, but he sure is going to tell you otherwise.”