Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes briefly leaves playoff game vs. Jaguars with ankle injury; Chad Henne throws touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a lower leg injury late in the first quarter In Saturday’s divisional round playoff game.

Mahomes’ ankle appeared to get rolled up on after he was tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defenders. The quarterback appeared to be in pain immediately after he went to the ground.

He stayed in the game but had a noticeable limp. He was replaced on the next drive by veteran backup Chad Henne in the second quarter.

Trainers taped Mahomes’ ankle between quarters, and he went to the locker room area for another tape job after Henne went under center. The drive on which Mahomes suffered the injury ended with a Harrison Butker field goal to increase the Chiefs’ lead to 10-7.

Mahomes was visibly upset over the decision to temporarily keep him on the sidelines and was seen throwing his jacket down.

Henne later threw his first career touchdown pass in an NFL postseason game when he completed a pass to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce’s second touchdown reception on the day extended the Chiefs’ first-half lead to 17-7.

After initially being ruled as questionable to return, Mahomes was back under center to start the third quarter. The X-rays on his ankle were negative, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes came out of the locker room for the second half for warmups and was greeted by cheers from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before his brief exit, Mahomes had completed 12 of 15 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. Henne was 5 for 7 for 23 yards and one touchdown.