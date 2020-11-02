Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a driving force behind getting people to vote: 'Trying to do whatever I can'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a star on the field — and apparently, he’s one off the field as well.

With Election Day set for Tuesday, Mahomes teamed up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his “More Than A Vote” campaign to help get Black citizens to register to vote.

“It’s a way for us as athletes to find ways to really help out the communities that are underserved and finding ways to vote and getting registered to vote and getting educated on how you’re able to do it,” Mahomes said during an appearance on Monday on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio’s “The Drive.”

“From my firsthand knowledge, it’s a lot harder than it sounds,” Mahomes added. “It’s not like you can go online and sign a piece of paper. You have to get that stuff and get it detailed down, send in your registration form and get that stuff signed. You really want that to be something that’s easy and available for everybody and every community.

“Using this platform that we have, we’ve kinda came together and find ways to get different arenas and different stadiums as registration and voting and polls … and provide the resources that we can to get people registered so they can go out and vote tomorrow, Tuesday.”

Mahomes, who has been a driving force among pro athletes for getting people to the polls, said that he voted in Texas via absentee ballot. He said that he is “blessed to have this platform” and his goal is to “help out people and help out the world in the best way possible.”

“You have to be comfortable with where you are in life,” Mahomes said. “You have to be comfortable with the platform that you have. I think that as you mature and get older and see more different things and more different experiences you really start to form your own opinions and form your own stances on things.

“For me, it’s about to trying to be open as possible, trying to listen to as many people as possible and trying to do whatever I can to help out people and help out them in the best way possible.”