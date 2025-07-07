Chiefs owner’s family mourns young relative lost in devastating Texas floods: ‘Tragic loss’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, revealed that one of the victims in the tragic Texas floods was a member of their family.

Janie Hunt was one of the Camp Mystic campers who died in the devastating floods over the weekend. She was just nine years old.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls,” Tavia Hunt wrote in an Instagram post.

Tavia Hunt continued in her post with messages about her Christian faith.

“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen – even to children?”

“That is a sacred and tender question — and one the Bible doesn’t shy away from. Scripture is filled with the cries of those whose hearts have been shattered, who still wrestle to trust the same God they believe allowed the pain.”

William Herbert Hunt, the late billionaire, was the great-grandfather of Janie. William was the brother of late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, whose father to the team’s current owner, Clark.

The horrific floods have killed at least 79 people and left 41 others unaccounted for following a storm that decimated the region.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Sunday, declaring it a day of prayer across the state in response to the floods.

President Donald Trump also told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday that he would likely be visiting Texas on Friday.

“We’ve been in touch with Governor Abbott and very close to Governor Abbott. And, everybody in Texas. Kristi Noem has, as you know, been there and will continue to be there. And we’re working very close with representatives from Texas,” Trump said.

“And it’s a horrible thing that took place. Absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless the state of Texas. This incredible place,” he continued.

Many have been quick to lend a helping hand, including in the sports world. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, along with the NFL, together pledged to collectively donate $1.5 million to communities impacted by the flooding.

“The National Football League’s two Texas-based teams – the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans – are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims’ families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas,” the league’s statement read.

“Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding.”

Trump referred to this as a “100 year catastrophe,” adding that “this was a thing that happened in seconds. Nobody expected it.”

The Department of Homeland Security argued that mainstream media were “deliberately lying” about what led up to the flooding, saying that “The National Weather Service executed timely, precise forecasting and warnings, despite unprecedented rainfall overwhelming the region.”

