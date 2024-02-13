Chiefs on the hunt for NFL’s elusive three-peat after becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Kansas City Chiefs joined an elite company when they overcame the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Las Vegas on Sunday night to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

In doing so, they became just the eighth NFL team to successfully defend their title in consecutive seasons.

A relatively lackluster season resulted in Kansas City entering the big game as the underdog – a notion that quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly dismissed while hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third time in his career.

With three Super Bowl wins in just five seasons, the Chiefs have certainly earned their right to a dynasty claim. But their streak might not yet be over.

“The goal’s always been to get three, but we couldn’t get here without getting to two and having that target on our back all year,” veteran tight end Travis Kelce said during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you guys,” he continued, speaking directly to his teammates. “And how about it – we get a chance to do it three times in a row.”

“How do you get excited for that, baby? You go party in Las Vegas and get back to it!”

With that, the Chiefs are now on the hunt for the elusive three-peat – a feat never accomplished by any NFL team in the Super Bowl era.

History of repeats

Only eight teams have ever successfully defended their title of reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the only team to have ever done it twice. The last back-to-back champion was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Kansas City Chiefs – 2023, 2024New England Patriots – 2003, 2004Denver Broncos – 1997, 1998Dallas Cowboys – 1992, 1993San Francisco 49ers – 1988, 1989Pittsburgh Steelers – 1978, 1979 and 1974, 1975Miami Dolphins – 1972, 1973Green Bay Packers – 1966, 1967

Offseason focus

The biggest factor impacting Kansas City’s chances for a three-peat will be how the Chiefs shape their roster in the offseason.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones will be the top focus as he is set to become a free agent. Long-term contract negotiations have been taking place for the past two offseasons, and Jones even held out through Week 1 before agreeing to a one-year deal.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will also be a top priority for Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“Sometimes I look at our situation and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to do this,’ but we usually work through things systematically and have a list of the priorities,” Veach said before Sunday’s game, per ESPN.

“It’s extremely hard because you have two keystone players there.”

Early odds

Super Bowl LIX seems like a lifetime away, but Vegas is already making its pick for next year’s champion.

So, where do the Chiefs fall? According to Caesars Sportsbook, Kansas City enters the offseason with the second-lowest odds at +700 behind the favorite San Francisco 49ers at +575.

