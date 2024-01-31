Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted Super Bowl opponent while he was on Jets

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs used a second-round draft pick on Mecole Hardman. The wide receiver spent four seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls along the way.

The wideout signed with the New York Jets in 2023. The most recent preseason edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” highlighted the Jets as the team prepared for a regular season that was filled with high expectations after the team landed four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman made an appearance during one of the “Hard Knocks” episodes and Hardman was used as a test subject. During the session with Pearlman, Hardman revealed what turned out to be an accurate prediction on which NFC team would advance to this season’s Super Bowl.

This past Sunday, the defending champion Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The San Francisco 49ers then beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to set up a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners suffered a 31-20 loss in the game that determined the NFL champion for the 2020 season, but Hardman predicted that San Francisco would suffer somewhat of a similar fate this time around.

“Tell us, who do you see the Jets playing in this year’s Super Bowl?” Pearlman asked Hardman in the clip.

“49ers,” Hardman replied.

Although Hardman was a member of the Jets at the time, he still managed to predict that he would face the Niners in Super Bowl LVIII – but he likely did not know he would be once again wearing a Chiefs uniform during the game.

Hardman went on to predict that the 49ers would suffer a 31-21 loss.

The receiver finished his short stint with the Jets with one catch for six yards in five games before he was sent back to the Chiefs in exchange for a future late-round draft pick. In his six appearances this year with Kansas City, Hardman hauled in 14 passes for 118 yards.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star had a poor showing in the Chiefs’ divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, fumbling twice, with one resulting in a touchback. He finished the game with one reception for two yards.

He is set to enter the free-agent market this offseason. He started in 26 games over his prior four seasons in Kansas City, racking up 16 touchdowns. Hardman has yet to record a receiving touchdown in this year’s regular or postseason.

Hardman has two career receiving touchdowns, one each happening during the 2020 and 2021 playoffs.

