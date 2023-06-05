Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, widow of founder Lamar Hunt, dead at 85

Kansas City Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, the widow of founder and former owner Lamar Hunt, has died at 85.

The Hunt family released a lengthy statement on their mother’s and grandmother’s passing.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma,” the statement reads. “She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.”

Norma Hunt was referred to as the “The First Lady of Football” because she was a constant in the game for decades. She was even a critical part in naming the Super Bowl as her husband wrote a letter to then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle: “I have kiddingly called it the ‘Super Bowl,’ which obviously can be improved upon.”

That came about because she had bought a Super Ball toy for her children, and the name ended up sticking after Lamar Hunt got his inspiration.

Lamar and Norma Hunt were staples at the Super Bowl, even if the Chiefs weren’t playing in the final game of the season, since they played such a vital role in its namesake.

“Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams,” the statement continued. “She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.”

“This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement as well.

“I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family. Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.'”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also reacted to Norma’s death, saying, “Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help (sic) build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family.”

“Her quiet yet deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and we take great comfort knowing that she is home with the Lord,” the Hunt family’s statement reads. “She will be greatly missed by our family, the extended Chiefs and FC Dallas families, and by everyone who knew her.”