Chiefs lineman Tershawn Wharton catches young fan after falling over barrier at Panthers’ stadium

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton had the catch of the day in the team’s narrow win of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Wharton, 26, was walking off the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina after Spencer Schrader knocked in a 31-yard field goal as time expired to solidify the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Panthers.

Fans near the tunnel where the Chiefs were exiting gathered around the barrier, including a young fan wearing a Nick Bolton jersey.

In a video shared on social media, Bolton appeared to be approaching the group of fans as he took his game-worn gloves off with the intention of giving them to the young Chiefs fan. That’s when the young fan leans out and falls over the barrier.

Reacting quickly, Wharton ran over and appeared to make an attempt to catch the child.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the child sustained any injuries from the fall, but Wharton appeared to pick him up back over the barrier with no issues. The young fan also appeared to have a glove in his hand when he was brought back up.

A stadium staff member can be seen in the video telling fans to get back after the child fell down.

“Go back to your seats,” the man can be heard saying. “Everybody back to your seats! This kid just fell. Back to your seats.”

Wharton appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the incident. He said he had been walking over to hand his gloves over to fans shouting his name when he saw the kid fall over. He then rushed to grab the child around the back of his shirt to break his fall.

“I just had to kind of push him into the stands a little bit to make sure he didn’t hit [the ground] too hard.”

He said he hopes to bring the young child out to a game in the future.”

Wharton, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is playing in his fifth season with the Chiefs. He registered two tackles in Sunday’s win, which put the Chiefs back on track after suffering their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills. the previous week.