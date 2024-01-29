Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney suggests team lying about injuries after being deactivated before playoff game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was listed as out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens for personal reasons and a hip injury, the team announced Saturday.

But hours before kickoff on Sunday, Toney went on his Instagram Live and pushed back on any notion that he was injured.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Yeah that s— cap. I’m not hurt. None of that s—. Say that s—. Suck my d— too,” Toney said. “On God, not hurt, none of that,” Toney said. “It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”

He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. He was initially listed as questionable going into the weekend, but the Chiefs made the decision to deactivate him before the start of the game against the Ravens.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP LEROY BUTLER MAKES HIS NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PREDICTION: ‘THE LIONS ARE THE BETTER TEAM’

The Chiefs didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Toney hasn’t played since the team’s 27-17 win over the New England Patriots on Dec. 17. He took the brunt of the criticism in a game against the Buffalo Bills when he was lined up offsides on a touchdown play that would have put Kansas City up. It was a crucial part of the season.

In his first full season with the Chiefs, Toney had 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. He also returned three punts for 58 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City acquired him last season in a trade with the New York Giants. Toney had some clashes with Giants coaches.