Chiefs hold off Bills to secure shot at history in Super Bowl LIX

Did we expect anything less than a thriller in this AFC Championship between these bitter rivals?

The Kansas City Chiefs held off the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC Championship Game, 32-29, in an absolute thriller at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

The Chiefs will now have a shot at NFL history, as they can become the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls if they can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles again.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles in Arizona during the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills are now 0-4 against the Chiefs in the postseason despite giving them one of their two losses during the 2024 regular season.

This is a developing story. More to come…