Chiefs’ Harrison Butker jersey ranked among NFL’s bestsellers amid kicker’s faith-based commencement address

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement address at a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas over the weekend has drawn strong reaction. But amid the reaction, demand for Butker’s Chiefs jersey seems to have spiked.

As of Thursday, Butker’s jersey appears to be among the most in-demand fan gear on NFL.com. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ jersey is also listed among the league’s bestselling jerseys.

Butker wore No. 87 in college when he kicked for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He currently wears jersey No. 7.

During his recent commencement speech at Benedictine College, Butker addressed a variety of topics, including what he described as “bad” COVID-19 policies. He also expressed his views on abortion.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said. “The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker has been vocal about his conservative Catholic beliefs. He also shared a message last year during a commencement speech at his alma mater that was similar to what he said at Benedictine.

“I’m not sure the root of this, but at least I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: get married and start a family,” Butker told Georgia Tech’s Class of 2023.

The NFL released a statement on Thursday distancing itself from Butker, saying the kicker spoke from a “personal capacity” during the commencement address.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement sent to People magazine. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Butker also encouraged women to embrace what he called the “most important titles of all” as a Catholic.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,” he said. “I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Butker’s speech from Fox News Digital. Harrison was drafted in 2017. He has an 89.1 career field goal percentage. He has been a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

